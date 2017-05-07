Business

Chinese export, import growth slow in April as rebound cools

The Associated Press
HONG KONG

China has reported its exports expanded for a second straight month in April but at a slower pace while import growth also decelerated as demand cooled both at home and overseas.

Customs figures released Monday show exports rose to $180 billion last month, up 8 percent from a year earlier. They grew 16.4 percent in March.

Imports rose 11.9 percent to $1.4 billion, slowing from 20.4 percent growth the previous month.

Both were below economists' forecasts.

That left China's politically sensitive global trade surplus at $38 billion.

Economists said weaker commodity prices also contributed to the weaker growth in trade.

