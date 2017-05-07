Crews rescue man who fell into mine shaft with vehicle

Emergency crews rescued a man who fell into a mine shaft when he was riding an off-road vehicle in Toole County.
KUTV reports that the man was riding a utility task vehicle, commonly known as a UTV, early Sunday in the Five Mile Pass area when he and his vehicle fell into the mine shaft.
KUTV says it took search and rescue teams from Utah County, Unified Police and Toole County several hours to pull him out.
Lt. Ron Johnson of the Toole County Sheriff's Office says rope team members had to make sure they were on secure footing before they could pull the man out of the shaft.
The TV station reports that the man was taken by a helicopter for medical treatment. Officials say he had non-life threatening injuries.
