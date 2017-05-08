Business

May 08, 2017 2:36 AM

Civic, business leaders to discuss improvements downtown

The Associated Press
DETROIT

Civic and business leaders are expected to discuss improvements in downtown Detroit over the past year.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership will hold its annual meeting Tuesday morning at Eastern Market. Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to attend.

A special panel also will discuss talent retention and what it will take to keep or attract young residents to the city to live and work. High school and college students are to take part in the discussion.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership works with business, philanthropic and government partners to make sure efforts to improve the city's urban core are balanced. The organization also supports programs that benefit businesses, residents and visitors in the downtown area.

