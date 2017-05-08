Business

May 08, 2017 2:44 AM

Illinois troopers announce distracted driving week results

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Illinois State Police say troopers issued more than 1,000 distracted driving citations during a weeklong enforcement campaign.

The inaugural awareness campaign kicked off April 24 and concluded April 28. Troopers also wrote up more than 980 distracted driving warnings and issued almost 6,500 citations and warnings for other vehicle code violations during the enforcement period.

State police used the campaign to educate drivers on distracted driving laws. Safety education officers across the state spent more than 160 hours educating the public on current penalties and rules of the road.

Drivers are prohibited from using cellphones while driving in a school or construction zones in Illinois. Texting while driving is also against the law. A first violation for texting while driving results in a $120 fine.

