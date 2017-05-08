Business

May 08, 2017 6:10 PM

No verdict in Florida ex-congresswoman's fraud trial

The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Jurors didn't reach a verdict by the end of their first day of deliberations in the fraud and tax evasion trial of former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown.

The Florida Times-Union (https://goo.gl/2nO373) reports that the jury will return Tuesday. Prosecutors and defense attorneys made their closing arguments Monday before giving the case to jurors.

Brown faces fraud charges. Prosecutors say she funneled money from One Door for Education into her personal accounts. She has pleaded not guilty, blaming her former chief of staff Elias "Ronnie" Simmons for stealing.

Federal prosecutor Eric G. Olshan told jurors the real victims are the worthy kids who could have gotten scholarships.

