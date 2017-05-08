Lawmakers may return to Bismarck to challenge Burgum veto

Legislative leaders say they could decide this week whether to return to Bismarck and attempt to override a veto by Gov. Doug Burgum that cuts funding for more than 1,600 townships across North Dakota.
Lawmakers adjourned their session last month after 77 days. After lawmakers left town, the Republican governor vetoed a $16.1 million appropriation that would have provided each non-oil producing township $10,000.
Burgum said in his veto message that the "across-the-board appropriation is both arbitrary and an inefficient use" of the state's "scarce financial resources."
The townships received similar appropriations in the previous two sessions.
An official representing North Dakota townships says the money helped reduce property taxes used to maintain roads.
Larry Syverson says mill levy rates in the townships likely will increase without the appropriation.
