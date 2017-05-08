Business

May 08, 2017 1:36 PM

Maryland delegation asks for National Airport noise study

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Members of Congress from Maryland and other local leaders are calling for a study of noise levels from planes flying to and leaving Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration made changes to air traffic patterns in 2015 that concentrated more airliners along a single flight path. Since then, some residents of Bethesda and northwest Washington have complained about near-constant noise.

Sen. Ben Cardin, Reps. John Delaney and Jamie Raskin and other officials requested the noise study in a letter to the FAA on Monday. They want the FAA to look at noise levels before and after the traffic pattern changes. They say their constituents "suffer the disruptive and unhealthy effects" of airplane noise on a daily basis.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos