Business

May 09, 2017 7:23 AM

Job openings increase slightly in March

By JOSH BOAK AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON

U.S. employers advertised slightly more job openings in March, but the number of people being hired barely budged. The figures point to a steady job market but not an economy that has kicked into higher gear despite rising business sentiment at the start of the year.

The Labor Department says job openings rose 1.1 percent in March to a seasonally adjusted 5.7 million. Hiring in March edged up a mere 0.2 percent and is still running below the levels seen in January and December.

But more Americans felt confident enough in March to quit their jobs, as the number of quits rose 2.6 percent to 3.1 million. Workers typically quit either when they have another job or are optimistic they can find one — and possibly receive a pay raise.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos