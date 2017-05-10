Business

May 10, 2017 3:19 AM

Merkel's challenger open to joint eurozone budget

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Chancellor Angela Merkel's challenger in Germany's September election is giving a cautious welcome to French President-elect Emmanuel Macron's calls for a joint eurozone budget, but is suggesting it's unlikely to happen.

Martin Schulz, the center-left Social Democrats' leader, was quoted Wednesday as telling weekly Die Zeit that "if the eurogroup states are to tackle joint tasks, then joint budget financing would make sense."

But he added that "such a eurozone budget ultimately would not fail because of Germany or France, but because of opposition from those states that have other interests." Schulz said he's a realist and "we must start with what's possible without treaty changes."

Schulz's party has argued for concessions on matters like austerity to help Macron but Merkel has argued that "German support can't replace French policy."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos