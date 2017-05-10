Business

May 10, 2017 3:21 AM

Still no verdict for Florida ex-congresswoman's fraud trial

The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Jurors will return for a third day of deliberations in the fraud and tax evasion trial of former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown.

The jury will return Wednesday. Prosecutors and defense attorneys made their closing arguments Monday before giving the case to jurors. The jury met all day Tuesday without reaching a decision.

Prosecutors say Brown, a Democrat who represented the Florida district that included Jacksonville since 1993, funneled money from One Door for Education into her personal accounts.

She has pleaded not guilty, blaming her former chief of staff Elias "Ronnie" Simmons for stealing.

