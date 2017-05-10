Rhode Island revenue numbers could shape leaders' priorities

Rhode Island fiscal analysts have met for hours in hopes of reaching a consensus on the estimated revenues used to write the state's budget.
The Revenue Estimating Conference began Wednesday morning in the State House and continued into the evening.
Lagging revenues this spring have complicated negotiations between state leaders over spending priorities, such as a proposal to cut car taxes and Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo's plan to provide two years of free tuition at public colleges.
The state budget officer and fiscal advisers for the state Senate and House of Representatives hold the public meetings twice each year. Legislators then use the revenue and expense projections to prepare and approve a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Comments