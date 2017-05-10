The Latest: GOP senators express unease over Comey's firing

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:42 More than 50 arrested in Merced County investigation Pause 1:22 Merced's cowboy sheriff feeds 30 stranded cows 1:41 Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador says "nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" 0:24 Bystanders pull small children from car after rollover crash on Highway 99 in Merced 2:05 Davis Greenwood on Stone Ridge's historic win 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 1:26 Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt 0:40 Meter maid to the rescue in Merced Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

With Henry Kissinger by his side, President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he fired FBI Director James Comey because he "was not doing a good job." Kissinger was the Secretary of State and National Security Adviser under President Richard Nixon. AP