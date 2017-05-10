Business

May 10, 2017 2:52 PM

Senate tries to revisit 'grand bargain' but GOP won't agree

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The Illinois Senate is plunging back into the "grand bargain" budget compromise with three weeks remaining in the legislative session.

The Senate voted 35-15 to give local governments flexibility on paying debts. It's one of the few measures with bipartisan support in a package that's supposed to help break a logjam on a state budget deal.

Chicago Democratic President John Cullerton wanted to call others, but Republican Leader Christine Radogno of Lemont said they weren't ready.

The state has gone two years without a budget. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and legislative Democrats have tussled over a tax increase to battle a deficit while Rauner demands regulatory changes such as restrictions on workers' compensation payouts and a freeze on local property taxes.

Radogno declined to call votes on the property tax freeze or workers' comp.

