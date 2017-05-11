Business

May 11, 2017 12:17 AM

Mississippi regulator links to utility employment pages

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

The agency that regulates Mississippi utilities says people looking for work can now go to its website for links to dozens of utilities' employment pages.

Public Service Commissioner Cecil Brown says every community in the state needs well-qualified utility workers, and the new links offer a one-stop shop for people who are looking for a job.

Brown says utilities don't just need line workers — they also need accountants, attorneys, human resource professionals and engineers.

The jobs portal is at http://www.psc.state.ms.us/mpsc/jobs.html .

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos