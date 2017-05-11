Business

May 11, 2017 6:19 AM

Norway reverse 40-year-old ban on reptiles

The Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark

The Norwegian government has reversed a 40-year-old ban to allow 19 kinds of reptiles to be held as pets.

Norway's Agriculture and Food Ministry which also handles laws concerning domestic animals published a list Thursday allowing nine species of snakes, seven kinds of lizards and three types of turtles as of Aug. 15. Amphibians are still not legal in Norway.

According to Norwegian Web-based news site Nettavisen, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority estimates there are about 100,000 illegal reptiles and it was difficult to enforce such a ban. Iceland is the only other Nordic country banning these animals, Netavisen said.

