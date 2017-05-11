Business

May 11, 2017 6:21 AM

New owner of Westinghouse Castle to renovate into hotel

The Associated Press
WILMERDING, Pa.

The new owner of the Westinghouse Castle has big dreams for the landmark.

KDKA-TV reports (http://cbsloc.al/2qtoCai ) that developer John Graf bought the former Westinghouse Air Brake Company office in a sheriff's sale Monday. The property sold for $100,000.

Graf hopes to transform the Wilmerding fixture into a 40-room hotel. He says he drew inspiration for the project from the Bedford Springs Hotel. The developer envisions two ballrooms, space for corporate retreats and a restaurant.

Chandeliers, fireplaces and a grand staircase are all prominently featured in the castle. Graf says he will need around $11 million to fully transform the space.

Construction is scheduled to start in 2018. Graf hopes the new hotel will open in the summer of 2019.

