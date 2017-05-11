Business

May 11, 2017 12:24 PM

GOP officials: Trump finalizing budget with domestic cuts

By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The White House is finalizing a budget proposal that promises a balanced federal budget within 10 years. The effort doubles down on cuts to domestic programs and adding a new round of reductions to the Medicaid program for the poor.

Details are sketchy and remain subject to change. But Republican officials on Capitol Hill say President Donald Trump's upcoming plan will rely on rosy predictions of economic growth and the higher tax revenues that would result.

To balance, cuts would be made to mandatory programs such as Medicaid and food stamps.

The budget is expected to be released the week of May 22.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to freely discuss private deliberations.

