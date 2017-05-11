Business

May 11, 2017 7:53 PM

Illinois governor booed at university commencement ceremony

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner was booed by attendees at a Chicago State University commencement ceremony.

Rauner called the reaction to his presence at Thursday's ceremony "negative feedback," adding he'd "love to boo our system as well."

Chicago State has been hard hit by the failure of the governor and legislators to come up an annual budget. The two-year impasse has left the state's public colleges and universities with little funding, resulting in layoffs.

Management troubles have also contributed to Chicago State's woes, prompting a leadership shake up promoted by the governor.

Rauner later said he attended the ceremony to congratulate the students and to show support for the university's administration. He added he shares the frustration of those who booed him. Rauner said the system is broken and "we're going to make it right."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos