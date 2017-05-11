Business

May 11, 2017 10:48 PM

Thai king presides over annual royal rice plowing ceremony

The Associated Press
BANGKOK

Thailand's king has presided over an annual royal ceremony that marks the start of the rice-planting season.

The ceremony was held Friday in Bangkok on a royal field in front of the Grand Palace.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (ma-ha 'WAH-chi-ra-long-gon 'BOH-din-ta-ra-teb-pa-ya-wah-rang-goon) sat with daughter at his side as two oxen plowed a furrow and an official scattered rice seeds in the oxen's wake.

According to Thai historical accounts, the Royal Plowing Ceremony dates back around 700 years.

Thailand is one of the world's leading producers of the crop, putting out around 30 million tons per year. It is the second largest exporter of rice, behind India.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos