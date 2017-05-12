Business

May 12, 2017 3:23 AM

United flight delayed after scorpion reported aboard

The Associated Press
HOUSTON

A United flight from Houston to Ecuador was delayed after a scorpion was spotted aboard.

United tells KHOU-TV (http://bit.ly/2pruCQF ) that Flight 1035 returned to the gate Thursday night after a scorpion "reportedly emerged from a customer's clothing." Paramedics examined the man and determined that he hadn't been stung. The station says it's unclear whether a scorpion was found.

United says it found a new aircraft for the flight and all passengers were given a meal voucher for the inconvenience.

The flight eventually got underway 3½ hours late.

KHOU-TV says another man was stung by a scorpion on a United flight from Houston to Calgary, Alberta, last month.

United has been under fire since a passenger was violently dragged off an overbooked flight by aviation police in Chicago on April 9.

