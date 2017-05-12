Business

May 12, 2017 3:23 AM

Charleston teachers to train in identifying Gullah, Geechee

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, S.C.

The Charleston County School District is planning to train teachers to identify the patterns of Gullah and Geechee language, as part of an effort to better serve student speakers.

The Post and Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2pDXUHX) that the professional development courses will take place before the start of the 2017-2018 school year. The school district began looking at ways to address language needs after school board member Michael Miller heard concerns that some teachers had no familiarity with the dialects, whose pre-Revolutionary War linguistic origins trace back to the west coast of Africa via the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

Interim arts and world language coordinator Catherine Hines-McCormack says instructors will teach students to code-switch— intentionally moving between ways of speaking depending on the context, like standardized testing.

