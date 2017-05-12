Business

Pence to visit Montana coal mine, headline Gianforte rally

HELENA, Mont.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit a Montana coal mine and an Indian reservation before headlining an evening rally in support of Republican Greg Gianforte, who is seeking the state's only congressional seat.

Pence is expected to be joined Friday by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, whose resignation from the U.S. House earlier this year to join President Donald Trump's Cabinet triggered the May 25 special election.

National Republicans have rallied behind Gianforte to keep the seat under the party's control, as they fend off Democrat and popular musician Rob Quist. Libertarian Mark Wicks is also seeking the post.

His office said the vice president will ride on horseback as he tours the Westmoreland Coal Company's Absaloka Mine on the Crow Indian Reservation before meeting with tribal and business leaders.

He later headlines a 6 p.m. Gianforte rally at the MetraPark in Billings.

