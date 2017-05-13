Capitol Watch: Weddings, farm workers, police dogs

In New York state government news, an assemblywoman proposes making it easier for laypeople to perform marriages and farm workers seek the right to unionize.
Meanwhile, a senator calls for increased penalties for killing a police dog.
A look at the issues coming up in Albany:
__
ONE-DAY MARRIAGE OFFICIANTS
Anyone 18 or older can apply for the right to officiate at a wedding — for a single day — under legislation introduced in the state Assembly.
The proposal would authorize the state to award "one-day marriage officiant" licenses enabling a person to perform marriages.
An officiant would have to pay a fee and file their application with the secretary of state's office at least 30 days before the ceremony.
The bill is the work of Assemblywoman Sandy Galef, a Westchester County Democrat. A memo accompanying Galef's legislation says the bill is necessary because more and more people are becoming ordained online in order to officiate at a friend or relative's wedding. But the memo says it's unclear whether state law actually allows people ordained online to conduct a marriage ceremony.
__
FARM WORKERS UNITE
Agricultural workers throughout New York state continue to fight a legal loophole that prohibits them from organizing.
Workers and labor advocates say that without the right to unionize, farm workers are subjected to long hours, poor conditions and low wages. A group of clergy who support giving farm workers the right to organize plans to gather at the Capitol on Tuesday. A rally by farm workers is planned for May 23.
New York's state Constitution guarantees workers the right to organize, but a decades-old state law specifically exempts farm workers. The New York Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit challenging the law. The suit was filed on behalf of a former dairy farm worker who said he lost his job after his employers saw him meeting with other workers.
Farmers have traditionally argued against allowing workers to unionize, saying agriculture is different from other industries because a strike could jeopardize an entire harvest or endanger livestock.
__
PROTECTING POLICE DOGS
On Monday, state Sen. Catharine Young, a Republican, will announce legislation to increase penalties for killing a police dog or horse.
The proposal would elevate the crime of killing a police animal from a Class E felony to a Class D felony.
The crime of killing a police dog was considered a misdemeanor until 2013, when lawmakers voted to make it a felony.
