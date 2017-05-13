Photography exhibit of 1960s Carbondale on display

A photography exhibit offering a glimpse of 1960s Carbondale will be on display for several more days.
The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan (http://bit.ly/2q3QeBK ) reports that the work of photographer Tom Davis is being exhibited at the Carbondale Civic Center until May 19.
The 33 images are from Davis' time as a photographer for The Southern Illinoisan, from his own photography studio and from his time running the yearbook at Carbondale High School.
The images include those of a Vietnam protest and of a downtown Carbondale strip.
Davis says it's important for Carbondale residents to learn more about their past.
