May 14, 2017 2:16 AM

Greek train derails, crashes into house; 3 dead, 10 injured

By COSTAS KANTOURIS Associated Press
THESSALONIKI, Greece

An Intercity train derailed and crashed into a house in northern Greece, leaving three people dead and 10 injured, Greek police said Sunday.

The train, traveling on the Athens-Thessaloniki route with 70 passengers, derailed at 9:45 p.m. (1945 GMT) Saturday in the village of Adendro, 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of the northern city of Thessaloniki. Its engine rammed into a three-story house, exiting on the other side.

There was no immediate reason given for the derailment. An investigation has begun.

Police said the train's 44-year-old driver and a 50-year-old passenger died at the scene, and a 55-year-old passenger died Sunday morning. All three were men. Two other passengers are in serious condition.

The police announcement raised the number of injured, which train operator Trainose earlier had put at seven.

"I was sitting on my porch. I saw a flash and immediately heard a terrible explosion," neighbor Giorgos Mylonas, 78, told The Associated Press.

