Business

May 14, 2017 7:46 AM

Nebraska bills rejected this year could return in 2018

By GRANT SCHULTE Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

As Nebraska lawmakers prepare to end their legislative session, many of the most high-profile bills have fallen by the wayside but are likely to emerge again next year.

Lawmakers whose bills stalled say they plan to work on their proposals after the session in hopes of trying again next session.

Measures that are likely to return include legislation to help the state collect online sales taxes, allow teachers to physically restrain students, require voter ID and hold a constitutional convention to impose fiscal restraint on the federal government.

Many of the measures were debated this year but stalled when it became clear they didn't have enough support to pass.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos