Business

May 14, 2017 9:18 PM

Investor plans high-tech gondola rides for Cleveland

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

A tech entrepreneur is looking to boost tourism in Cleveland through "mixed reality" lakefront aerial gondola rides.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2qXZ5D6 ) reports Jon Stahl's project is called the Cleveland Skylift .

Stahl says the gondolas would make several stops along Lake Erie and riders can experience a mix of augmented reality and virtual reality. He says his company can create the technology to show facts or educational videos through the glass of the cable cars.

He wants Cleveland City Council's approval to raise $700,000 for engineers to analyze the feasibility of his vision. He also seeks the mayor's support for the project.

Stahl says his project will be "iconic" for Cleveland.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos