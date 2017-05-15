Business

May 15, 2017 4:41 AM

Ohio gas prices rise but remain below national average

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Gas prices have risen around Ohio in the past week, though drivers in the state are still paying less than the national average.

Ohio's average for a gallon of regular fuel was $2.26 in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's up from $2.19 a week ago and just a penny more than the average a year ago.

The national average was about $2.34 Monday. That's a penny cheaper than a week ago but above the average of $2.22 reported at this time last year.

AAA says gas prices had slowly dropped in early May because of a glut of available gasoline in the U.S., high production and a drop in crude oil prices.

