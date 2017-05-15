Business

May 15, 2017 7:33 AM

Enbridge pipeline replacement environmental review released

The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce is soliciting input on a draft environmental review for Enbridge Energy's proposed replacement for its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

The release Monday of the environmental review kicks off the public comment period. The $7.5 billion project would replace a pipeline from the 1960s that no longer operates at full capacity. Line 3 begins in Alberta and crosses parts North Dakota and Minnesota on its way to Superior, Wisconsin.

Enbridge plans to spend $2.6 billion on the 337-mile Minnesota section. Enbridge wants to follow the existing Line 3 corridor part of the way but take a more southerly path for the rest. Environmental and tribal groups oppose it.

Twenty-two public input sessions have been scheduled with written or emailed comments due by July 10.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos