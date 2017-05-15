Business

May 15, 2017 6:17 AM

Quest to open iconic Arizona mining museum nets a win

By CLARICE SILBER Associated Press
PHOENIX

The Arizona Mining and Mineral Museum will open up again after backers in the Legislature succeeded in restoring funding to the location.

Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation sponsored by Republican Sen. Gail Griffin leading the effort in late April.

Senate Bill 1415 will transfer the ownership of the museum to the University of Arizona. The university will be responsible for operating and maintaining it.

Reopening the museum will allow tens of thousands of Arizona schoolchildren to once again visit the state's leading science facility.

Griffin said the different financing structure helped get the bill passed this time around.

The 18.000-square-foot property closed in 2011 for renovations and was eventually renamed the Centennial Museum and later the Arizona Experience Museum but was never reopened.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos