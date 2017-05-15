North Dakota cattle producers heartened by trade deal

North Dakota cattle producers are cheering the latest industry development — the reopening of the Chinese market to U.S. beef.
China is one of the world's largest importers of beef. The country has been closed to U.S. producers for 13 years after mad cow disease was found in some Washington cattle.
North Dakota State University livestock economist Tim Petry says the two countries still need to work out some details, including whether cattle who received genetically modified feed will be accepted. The trade agreement covers a number of long-standing barriers in areas ranging from agriculture to energy to the operation of American financial firms in China.
North Dakota Stockmen's Association president Warren Zenker tells the Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2qjK6Fe ) the agreement opens the door for the sale of some commonly recognized beef cuts, like chucks and rounds, as well as other specialty cuts, to nearly 1.4 billion new customers.
