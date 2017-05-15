Pennington County asphalt plant decision could go to voters

Critics of the Pennington County Commission's decision to allow an asphalt plant near a soccer complex and mobile home community are trying to put the issue before voters.
The Rapid City Journal (http://bit.ly/2qjYGws) reports that critics want to prompt a special countywide election over the decision. They would have to get 3,573 people to sign petitions and turn them in by May 23 to get on the ballot.
The commission voted 3-2 last month in favor of rezoning land in Rapid City, paving the way for Western Construction to build the asphalt plant.
Doug Noyes is executive director of the Black Hills Rapids Soccer Club. He and other referendum effort organizers worry that emissions from the plant will have negative health effects on area residents and children playing soccer.
Comments