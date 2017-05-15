Tucson's ballots for half-cent tax hike still being accepted

Tucson officials say ballots for Tuesday's special election to raise sales tax by a half-cent should have been put in the mail last week, but are still able to be collected.
City residents who did not mail in their ballot can drop it off at several election sites open Tuesday. Officials ask that people bring in their completed mail ballot. If a replacement ballot is needed, voters can pick one up at the site after signing a sworn statement that their original ballot has been lost, spoiled, destroyed or not received.
The only item on the ballot is whether to allow the city to increase sales tax from 2 cents per $1 to 2½ cents per $1.
The new tax is expected to raise about $250 million throughout five years. It would go toward roads repairs, public safety equipment and facility upgrades.
