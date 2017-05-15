Business

May 15, 2017 10:53 AM

MU sees effects of declining enrollment in Columbia

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, Mo.

The University of Missouri in Columbia is seeing the negative effects of budget cuts and declining enrollment.

The Columbia Daily Tribune (http://bit.ly/2pOVJ3n ) reports the university is expecting its smallest incoming freshman class in nearly two decades this fall, with as much as a 6 percent decline compared to last year.

Local landlords are also offering gift cards of up to $1,000 or rent reductions to bring in renters before the semester ended last week.

The decline in enrollment results in less tuition revenue that, combined with a nearly 7 percent reduction in state funding, has campus officials looking to cut expenses by 12 percent.

Campus forums this week will include more details about how budget cuts will be implemented.

