North Dakota lawmakers eliminate tobacco prevention agency

The head of North Dakota's Center for Tobacco Prevention and Control Policy says eliminating the agency could undo several years of work that marked a rapid decrease in youth and adult smoking rates in the state.
The agency, also known as BreatheND, is funded by a percentage of the state's tobacco settlement fund, which is from a 1998 agreement between states and major tobacco companies.
The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2qo8eVo ) reports the Legislature recently withdrew BreatheND's funding and will move the settlement money to the North Dakota Department of Health budget in July.
Lawmakers say tobacco prevention programs are better situated in the state Health Department.
Republican Rep. Al Carlson says the funds "should flow to one place."
