May 15, 2017 10:08 PM

Wisconsin Elections Commission staffing levels up for vote

By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Whether to cut staffing levels at the Wisconsin Elections Commission by 19 percent due to a loss of federal funds is up for a vote in a key legislative committee.

The budget-writing Joint Finance Committee was to vote Tuesday on whether to go along with Gov. Scott Walker's recommendation to cut six positions at the agency that oversees elections in the state.

The commission and local election clerks are urging the Legislature not to go along with Walker's proposed cut. The budget committee gets a chance Tuesday to restore the $364,000 annual cost for the jobs or approve what Walker wants.

The governor argues the commission can handle its workload without the positions.

But the Elections Commission says the jobs are needed to ensure elections run smoothly in the state.

