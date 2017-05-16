Budget forecast: New Jersey faces $687M gap over 2 years

New forecasts show New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie has a $687 million gap to close over two fiscal years.
The Associated Press obtained the Office of Legislative Services estimates ahead of scheduled briefings before lawmakers on Tuesday.
The documents show for the fiscal year ending June 30, revenues are down $274 million compared to earlier estimates. For fiscal year 2018, the difference is nearly $413 million.
The projected shortfall is small compared to earlier years. In 2014, Christie was forced to slash the pension payment by about $1 billion, to nearly $700 million after missing targets.
Earlier this year, Treasurer Ford Scudder pointed to the state's falling unemployment rate and said the budget's "structural integrity" has made progress.
