Smoke in cockpit sends Philadelphia-bound flight back to NY

Smoke in the cockpit forced an American Eagle flight to return to an airport on New York's Long Island.
Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2rmAJ6d ) reports that the flight was carrying 40 passengers to Philadelphia. No injuries were reported.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the twin-engine turboprop de Havilland DH8 landed safely at Long Island MacArthur Airport before 7 a.m. Tuesday.
It had departed about 40 minutes earlier.
The airline says a mechanical problem was fixed and the flight went on to Philadelphia later in the morning.
The FAA says it is investigating.
