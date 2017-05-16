Business

California store worker stabbed in shoplifting confrontation

The Associated Press
FONTANA, Calif.

Authorities say a man stabbed a California department store worker and pepper-sprayed another after the workers detained two women who walked out without paying for items.

Police in Fontana say the three suspects got away but were arrested at a residence several hours later.

The employee who was stabbed was hospitalized with non-life threatening wounds.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise newspaper reported Monday (http://bit.ly/2rmkzc7 ) that Larry Meyer allegedly attacked the workers in an attempt to free the detained women. The 34-year-old could face charges including assault with a deadly weapon.

The women — 39-year-old Cherokee Hicks and 55-year-old Tina Morin — could face charges robbery charges.

It wasn't immediately known if any of them have attorneys.

