Business

May 16, 2017 9:20 AM

Remains confirmed as those of missing mushroom hunter

The Associated Press
GRANTS PASS, Ore.

DNA testing has confirmed that remains found in Northern California are those of a southwestern Oregon man who went missing 18 months ago after wandering from a campsite while hunting for mushrooms.

The Del Norte County Sheriff's Office said Monday the remains were those of 59-year-old Lee Martinho. The Grants Pass Daily Courier reports (https://is.gd/5WnM6s ) the remains were found in March in rough terrain near Gasquet, California.

Kathleen McVarish of Cave Junction said her brother was a carpenter by trade who loved camping and gold mining. She said he was a champion wrestler for Illinois Valley High in 1973 and would give the shirt off his back even when he was poor.

The cause of death is unknown, but relatives believe he likely died of exposure.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos