Remains confirmed as those of missing mushroom hunter

DNA testing has confirmed that remains found in Northern California are those of a southwestern Oregon man who went missing 18 months ago after wandering from a campsite while hunting for mushrooms.
The Del Norte County Sheriff's Office said Monday the remains were those of 59-year-old Lee Martinho. The Grants Pass Daily Courier reports (https://is.gd/5WnM6s ) the remains were found in March in rough terrain near Gasquet, California.
Kathleen McVarish of Cave Junction said her brother was a carpenter by trade who loved camping and gold mining. She said he was a champion wrestler for Illinois Valley High in 1973 and would give the shirt off his back even when he was poor.
The cause of death is unknown, but relatives believe he likely died of exposure.
