Business

May 16, 2017 8:04 PM

Amtrak train conductor shot by passenger near Chicago

The Associated Press
NAPERVILLE, Ill.

Authorities say an Amtrak train conductor was shot at a train station in the Chicago suburb of Naperville.

Naperville police say a Wisconsin man in his 70s fired from inside the train after the conductor stepped onto a platform from the Southwest Chief headed to Chicago from Los Angeles. The unidentified conductor was struck in the stomach.

Naperville Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Dina says the victim was taken to a hospital. No information was given on the man's condition, but police say he was conscious and alert.

In a statement, Amtrak said the conductor sustained a non-life-threatening wound.

Police Cmdr. Louis Cammiso says passengers held the alleged shooter until police arrived and took him into custody.

Authorities said they haven't determined a motive for the shooting, adding a handgun was recovered at the scene.

The shooting occurred during the Tuesday evening rush hour, temporarily halting Metra commuter rail service into and out of Chicago.

