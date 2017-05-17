Business

May 17, 2017 12:36 AM

New Bollinger drydock doubles lifting weight at New Orleans

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

Bollinger Shipyards says it has more than doubled the weight of ships it can raise above the water at its New Orleans dockyard.

President and CEO Ben Bordelon says in a news release that the "Mrs. Jody" can lift up to 4,000 tons. The shipyard's other drydock can lift up to 1,800 tons.

The shipyard is in the Algiers neighborhood across the Mississippi River from downtown New Orleans. It serves both inland and offshore marine transportation.

It's one of 10 Bollinger shipyards in Louisiana.

The news release says Bollinger is the largest vessel repair company along the Gulf of Mexico.

