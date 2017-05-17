Business

AAA: More than 1.2M from Michigan to travel for Memorial Day

DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA says more than 1.2 million people from Michigan are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The auto club says Wednesday that the projection is a 2.5 percent increase over the roughly 1.1 million people from the state who traveled last year for the holiday. AAA credits rising wages and recent gas price declines as contributing to the expected increase.

AAA says 2017 will mark Michigan's fifth consecutive year of growth in Memorial Day travel. More than a million travelers from Michigan will be driving to their destinations while more than 60,000 will travel by air. The remaining travelers will go by train, bus or boat.

The Memorial Day holiday travel period is defined as May 25-29.

