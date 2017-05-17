Business

Louisiana tax break for diapers, tampons shelved by senators

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

Efforts to remove Louisiana's state sales tax from diapers and feminine hygiene products have stalled in the Senate.

Sen. J.P. Morrell, a New Orleans Democrat, proposed to strip the sales tax from those products in January 2019, if voters agreed to a constitutional amendment exempting the items.

Morrell said the state shouldn't tax diapers, tampons, sanitary napkins and other feminine hygiene products that are necessities.

But the tax break's price tag — in a state grappling with repeated budget gaps — prompted resistance to the idea. The tax exemption would have cost $13 million annually.

Only three members of the Senate Finance Committee supported the bill Thursday evening, while six senators opposed it. The vote stalls the proposal in committee.

