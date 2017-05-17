Business

May 17, 2017 11:17 AM

Minnesota lawmakers set to vote on federal ID standards

The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

Minnesota legislators finally appear to have a deal on Real ID, the enhanced identification that'll eventually be required to pass airport security.

Minnesota Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2qs3gIQ ) reports the deal to bring the state's driver's licenses and identification cards up to federal security standards was delayed by a dispute over giving driver's licenses for immigrants without proper ID. That issue now has moved to a separate bill.

The House is expected to vote on the bill Wednesday with the Senate planning to take it up afterward.

Congress put the ID requirements in place in 2005 as a terrorism response measure, but some states resisted what they thought was a heavy-handed rule that raised privacy concerns. Minnesota is one of the last states to make sure its driver's licenses follow the standards.

