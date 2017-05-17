Business

May 17, 2017 11:18 AM

Fired Missouri bailiff alleges discrimination in lawsuit

The Associated Press
GALENA, Mo.

A former bailiff in Missouri has filed a lawsuit alleging a sheriff fired him after unsuccessfully trying to convince him to not run for sheriff in another county.

The Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/2qrKmlt ) reports that Warren Hagar filed the suit in April against Stone County and Sheriff Doug Rader. Hagar, who unsuccessfully ran for Christian County sheriff, says he was wrongfully terminated and lost the "ability to effectively campaign for public office."

Hagar says Rader met with him several times last year to oppose Hagar's choice to run. Hagar was fired in April 2016.

Hagar's attorney, Brandon Potter, tells The Associated Press that it's "disappointing" a sheriff would keep a "qualified candidate" from running for office in another county.

Rader didn't immediately return a voicemail from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos