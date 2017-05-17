Fired Missouri bailiff alleges discrimination in lawsuit

A former bailiff in Missouri has filed a lawsuit alleging a sheriff fired him after unsuccessfully trying to convince him to not run for sheriff in another county.
The Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/2qrKmlt ) reports that Warren Hagar filed the suit in April against Stone County and Sheriff Doug Rader. Hagar, who unsuccessfully ran for Christian County sheriff, says he was wrongfully terminated and lost the "ability to effectively campaign for public office."
Hagar says Rader met with him several times last year to oppose Hagar's choice to run. Hagar was fired in April 2016.
Hagar's attorney, Brandon Potter, tells The Associated Press that it's "disappointing" a sheriff would keep a "qualified candidate" from running for office in another county.
Rader didn't immediately return a voicemail from The Associated Press seeking comment.
