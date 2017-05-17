Business

Nonprofit: Macy's criminal background checks discriminate

NEW YORK

A nonprofit organization that helps ex-prisoners says Macy's criminal background check policies used to screen job applicants violates federal discrimination laws.

The Fortune Society made the charges against the department store in a complaint filed with The New York Office of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Monday.

The social service organization says Macy's terminates employees and rejects otherwise qualified job applicants and employees because of their criminal histories.

In a statement, the nonprofit's President and CEO, JoAnne Page, said "responsible corporate citizens should not be putting roadblocks" in the way of people who are eager to make a better life for themselves and their families.

Macy's did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

