Donald Trump Jr., Dubai business partner discuss 'new ideas'

FILE -- In this Nov. 16, 2016 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., son of then President-elect Donald Trump, walks from the elevator at Trump Tower, in New York. Trump Jr. traveled recently to Dubai to discuss “new ideas” with a billionaire business partner and give a commencement address at a private university. An Instagram picture posted Tuesday, May 16, 2017 showed Trump with Hussain Sajwani, the chairman of DAMAC Properties, who built one Trump golf course and plans a second in Dubai. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo