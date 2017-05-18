Business

May 18, 2017 12:36 AM

Gov. Larry Hogan to give remarks at business summit

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

Gov. Larry Hogan will deliver remarks at the first Governor's Business Summit.

It's scheduled for Thursday in Baltimore.

The governor's opening address is called: "Maryland is Open for Business."

Leaders in business and education are scheduled to attend.

They will be gathering to discuss topics like entrepreneurship and the future of manufacturing in Maryland. They also will talk about redefining urban centers across the state and the next generation of learning environments.

Top education leaders in the state are scheduled to talk about innovation through partnerships.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos