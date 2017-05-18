Kochs unveil campaign to 'jolt' stalled tax debate

The Koch Brothers' political network is preparing to spend millions of dollars to inject new urgency into the stalled tax debate.
The network's leading organizations, Americans for Prosperity and Freedom Partners, on Thursday released a set of general preferences for major changes to the tax code. They also promised a campaign to run through the summer to include digital ads and town hall meetings across the country, along with phone banks and direct mail.
The Kochs' push reflects broader concerns from the nation's business community that President Donald Trump's promise to overhaul the tax code may fall victim to his mounting political challenges.
Koch network spokesman James Davis says the White House will hopefully "see this as a jolt to support them in driving this forward."
